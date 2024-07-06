Barnstable Police investigating rash of car break-ins look for surveillance video



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is investigating several motor vehicle break ins that occurred over the past few nights in Centerville and Hyannis. If you are a victim and have not reported it yet or if you have any video from your residents in the late night or early morning hours the past few days that you feel may assist officers in identifying the suspect(s), please call 508-778-3874.

Resident’s are also reminded that if you find that your vehicle has been broken into, please call the police department immediately and do not touch the vehicle or anything inside to help preserve any fingerprints or evidence that the suspect(s) may have left behind.

Barnstable Police are recommending everyone start partaking in the “9PM Routine”, where you check to make sure your valuables are in from your vehicle, your vehicle is locked, your house is locked, and you have an outside light on.