Barnstable Police seeking missing female

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are looking for Courtney Asdot. Courtney is a 41-year-old female 5’6″ tall and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She left a business on 8/23/22, she was heading to New Bedford or Springfield operating a business vehicle. She was last seen wearing a Tupac T-shirt and black pants. Her phone and social media has been inactive since. If you have any info please contact the Barnstable Police Department. 508-775-0387.