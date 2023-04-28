Barnstable Police sergeant saves drowning man in Florida



COCOA BEACH, FL – From Barnstable Police: Barnstable Police are proud of Sgt. Christopher Ross. Whether he is on duty or on vacation he puts the lives of citizens and his training into action.

Last week Sgt Ross was on vacation with his family in Florida. There were no lifeguards at the portion of Cocoa Beach he was at. He was walking the beach looking for seashells with his two youngest children when he heard a man yelling for help approximately 20 feet off the shore. The man was stuck in the rip current and close to drowning. Sgt Ross asked his wife to grab their kids swim floaties and then quickly strapped them around his waist. Without hesitation Sgt Ross swam out to the man drowning and was able to pull the man to safety and bring him back to the shore.

Brevard County Sheriff’s officers were the first to join on scene and helped to get the man further up on to the beach. The man was transported to the hospital and he was expected to be okay. The victim’s wife and two children were at the beach looking on as this act of heroism was happening.