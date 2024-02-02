Barnstable Police warn of investment scams



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department has seen an increased number of mailers claiming to have investment opportunities overseas. Please be aware that these are scams. Do not respond to these types of mailers, including ones that say, you won the lottery or Publisher’s clearing House. These are some of the biggest scams the department is seeing. NEVER send money or give access to ANY accounts. Please be cognizant of these scams. Also, legitimate businesses almost NEVER take gift cards as payment for lottery winnings, investments, Publishes Clearing House, etc.