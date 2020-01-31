You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist injured after crashing into wall in Provincetown

Bicyclist injured after crashing into wall in Provincetown

January 31, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly crashing into a brick wall in Provincetown around 3:30 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Commercial Street near Bangs Street. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not clear if the rider was wearing a helmet.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 