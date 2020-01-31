PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly crashing into a brick wall in Provincetown around 3:30 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Commercial Street near Bangs Street. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not clear if the rider was wearing a helmet.
Bicyclist injured after crashing into wall in Provincetown
January 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
