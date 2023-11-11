HYANNIS – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Hyannis. The crash happened about 3:50 PM Saturday on Bearses Way near Bristol Avenue. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Hyannis
November 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled
- Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants