Bicyclist seriously injured in Hyannis

November 11, 2023

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Hyannis. The crash happened about 3:50 PM Saturday on Bearses Way near Bristol Avenue. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

