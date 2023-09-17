FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth sometime after midnight Sunday morning. The incident happened on Acapesket Road at Lewis Street. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist struck by car and seriously injured in Falmouth
September 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
