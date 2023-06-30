PLYMOUTH – A two-alarm fire heavy damaged a house in Plymouth Friday afternoon. The fire was in a two-story house on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. A Bourne fire engine responded to cover a Plymouth fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bourne engine responds to cover Plymouth fire station during a two-alarm fire
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
