Bourne and Harwich FDs awarded Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants

BOURNE – proudly announce that we have been awarded $19,000 in the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant. This is our fifth year of successful awards through this grant, which has helped us purchase safety equipment, including ballistic protection, accountability equipment, and the department drone.

This year’s award will continue to enhance the public and our employee’s safety, helping us buy critical equipment to keep our employees and the public safer, including new thermal imaging cameras, electric vehicle emergency plugs, and batteries for portable radios.



HARWICH – Harwich Fire is pleased to announce the Department has received $7,196 from the FY25 Firefighter Equipment Safety Grant.

This money will be used to purchase simulation training software the improve firefighters ability to respond to and manage incidents.

HFD would like to thank Governor Maura Healey, Senator Julian Cyr, State Representative Hadley Luddy, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and the Fire Chiefs of Massachusetts for their support and help in getting these awards out.