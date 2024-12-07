New details 11 PM: Bourne Police advise shelter in place on Old Plymouth Road is over, all is safe



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: If in the area of 1-50 Old Plymouth Rd, Gibbs Rd and Washburn, remain in your house at this time. If not in the area, avoid the area. Officers are involved in an active incident. We will update as we can.

Update 9:54 PM: Scene is now secure. Thank you for your assistance. Press release will be forthcoming.

Update 11:00 PM: At approximately 7:32 PM, Bourne Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Old Plymouth Rd where a male was reported to be in mental health distress and in possession of a firearm. Family members, including a young child, were in the residence. Officers responded and, after a period of time, were able to escort the family members to safety. The male remained in the residence where he was reported to have the firearm.

With the assistance of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Special Weapons and Tactics Team, officers and negotiators attempted to communicate with the male. After approximately 2 hours, the 47 year-old male exited the residence and was peacefully taken into custody and later transported to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries related to this incident.

The Bourne Police Department would like to thank the dedicated and professional members of the Cape Cod Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team, as well as the members of the Bourne Fire/Rescue and Emergency Services who assisted with this incident and were vital in it reaching its peaceful conclusion. We would also like to thank the members of the public for their patience during this incident.

_____

If or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.