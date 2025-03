ORLEANS – The Cape Cod 5 in Orleans will begin renovations next week with a pop-up location expected to open in the interim.

The site will be closed March 14 at 5 pm and open Monday at a temporary, pop-up location at 28 South Orleans Road, the former Baskin’s Ace Hardware.

The renovations are expected to take several months to complete.

Business hours will remain the same. Drive-up services and the drive-up ATM will have limited availability at the Cranberry Highway location during work.