Box truck crash reported on Route 132 at Route 6 in West Barnstable





WEST BARNSTABLE – A crash involving a box truck was reported in West Barnstable around 10:20 AM Monday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at the Route 6 overpass. According to reports, the truck sideswiped several vehicles before crashing head-on into a traffic light pole. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. No other serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the scene is worked and the signals repaired. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN