Box truck rolls on side in Falmouth

May 31, 2020

FALMOUTH – A box truck reportedly rolled on its side sometime after 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened in the area of 500 Gifford Street. Firefighters extricated the driver from the wreckage. The driver was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was detoured around the scene until the truck was removed. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

