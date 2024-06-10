Updated: One person dead after incident at Mashpee Commons

MASHPEE – There was a large police presence at Mashpee Commons Monday afternoon. A car crashed into the Cape Cod Coffee on Market Street about 4 PM. The Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s Office tells Cape Wide News that a victim died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The spokesperson adds that no officers were involved and there is no danger to the community.

If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.