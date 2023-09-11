Breaking: Fire reported at Wellfleet hotel

WELLFLEET – A major fire was reported at a large hotel in Wellfleet just before 6:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to the Copper Swan, formerly known as the Inn at Duck Creek. Smoke was showing from the tavern building on arrival and a 2nd alarm was struck bringing in mutual from multiple towns. Several ambulances were called to the scene but there was no confirmation of any injuries. The State Fire Marshal was on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

CWN is working to get further details

