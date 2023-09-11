You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Fire reported at Wellfleet hotel

Breaking: Fire reported at Wellfleet hotel

September 11, 2023

WELLFLEET – A major fire was reported at a large hotel in Wellfleet just before 6:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to the Copper Swan, formerly known as the Inn at Duck Creek. Smoke was showing from the tavern building on arrival and a 2nd alarm was struck bringing in mutual from multiple towns. Several ambulances were called to the scene but there was no confirmation of any injuries. The State Fire Marshal was on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

CWN is working to get further details

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos from a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

 

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 