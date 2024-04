ONSET – Firefighters were called to a blaze in Onset around 2 PM Monday. The fire at 85 Fearing Street went to three alarms. Fire crews from surrounding towns including Bourne responded to assist at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photo and video courtesy of Paul Celeste/CWN



on042924 Three alarm fire Fearing Rd. in Onset from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.