Firefighters rush to Orleans church after smoke reported from the roof

Firefighters rush to Orleans church after smoke reported from the roof

June 30, 2023

ORLEANS – Firefighters rushed to St. Joan of Arc Church on Canal Road just after 4 PM Friday. Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the church and crews were investigating solar panels on the roof. Crews were able to quickly douse the fire and no injuries were reported. Officials remained on scene checking for any fire extension. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

