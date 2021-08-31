HYANNIS – A man was reportedly found shot in Hyannis Monday evening. Initial reports say the victim was found in a car near the intersection of Main and Sea Streets sometime after 9:30 PM. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Barnstable Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident.
CWN will update this story as details become available from Barnstable Police.
Breaking: Man reportedly found shot in Hyannis
August 30, 2021
HYANNIS – A man was reportedly found shot in Hyannis Monday evening. Initial reports say the victim was found in a car near the intersection of Main and Sea Streets sometime after 9:30 PM. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Barnstable Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America’s Longest War
- Cape Cod Commission Announces $149,868 in Grant Funds
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market May be Cooling Off
- Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti
- Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18
- Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M in Grants
- “Art For Good” Fundraiser To Be Held On Saturday
- Community Health Center To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Chatham Officials Address Drinking Water Concerns
- AAA Issues “Miles-to-Empty” Warning
- Mashpee Planning Board Reviewing Planned Supermarket Development
- CARE for the Cape & Islands Day To Be Held In October
- Mashpee Selectmen Discuss Santuit Pond Concerns