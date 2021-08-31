You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Man reportedly found shot in Hyannis

Breaking: Man reportedly found shot in Hyannis

August 30, 2021

HYANNIS – A man was reportedly found shot in Hyannis Monday evening. Initial reports say the victim was found in a car near the intersection of Main and Sea Streets sometime after 9:30 PM. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Barnstable Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident.
CWN will update this story as details become available from Barnstable Police.

