Mashpee police chief confirms missing girl found safe

MASHPEE – Good news! The missing juvenile that was the subject of an intense search has been found according to Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

Wednesday afternoon about 3:30 PM, the following update was issued by Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: “On May 25th, 2024 the Mashpee Police Department initiated a criminal investigation into an alleged assault and battery at the Mashpee High School between two students. Further information revealed there was a video of this assault on the social media platform “snapchat”. After the initial report a full investigation, to include, but not limited to, interviews, evidence collection, and information gathering was conducted. Once the investigation was complete we consulted with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate criminal charges.

As a result of this investigation seven counts of assault and battery (M.G. L. Chapter 265 Section 13A) have been filed in the Falmouth District Court Juvenile Division against a thirteen-year-old juvenile female involved in this incident.

The investigation into potential accomplices is still ongoing and again, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on this portion of the investigation until this aspect of the investigation has been completed.

On June 2nd, 2024, the juvenile victim in this case was reported missing from her residence. This juvenile victim is currently the focus of an intense search using multiple local, state and federal resources. Our highest priority at this time is the safe return of this missing juvenile. We realize these series of events have caused great concern and attention from the public and we continue to deploy all available resources to safely bring this case to a successful resolution within the parameters of the Massachusetts juvenile laws. This is an active and ongoing investigation and we continue to follow several leads in an effort to return her home safely.” (end of statement).