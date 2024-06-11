Breaking: One person evaluated after early morning fire forces evacuation of Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich



SANDWICH – A two-alarm fire broke out at the Daniel Webster Inn at 149 Main Street in Sandwich around 1 AM Tuesday. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived. Crews worked to evacuate guests from the establishment. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation by EMTs. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further in the cock loft of the colonial style lodging establishment that is over 300 years old. Mutual aid from several towns responded to the scene and to cover empty fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN