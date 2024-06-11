SANDWICH – A two-alarm fire broke out at the Daniel Webster Inn at 149 Main Street in Sandwich around 1 AM Tuesday. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived. Crews worked to evacuate guests from the establishment. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation by EMTs. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further in the cock loft of the colonial style lodging establishment that is over 300 years old. Mutual aid from several towns responded to the scene and to cover empty fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Breaking: One person evaluated after early morning fire forces evacuation of Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich
June 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Several Cape Cod Towns Join Coastal Communities Alliance
- Eversource Announces Drop In Energy Supply Costs
- Barnstable County Sheriff Condemns Former Deputy Post-Arraignment
- New State Grant Will Help Hospitals Discharge Patients
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned
- VIDEO: Social engagement can prevent the acceleration of cognitive decline
- Cape Light Compact Announces Lower Electric Supply Rates
- Mashpee Ponds Afflicted By Cyanobacteria, PFAS
- Cape League Unveils 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees
- Piping Plovers Found On Seashore Trail In P-Town
- Investigation Into Deputy Corrections Officer Leads to Arrest
- Annual Cape Cod Homelessness Count Over 500
- VIDEO: Dr. Beach Says Booming Seals Add a New Challenge for Swimmers: Sharks