Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A major crash was reported in Mashpee sometime after 10 PM Thursday. According to reports. a vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned on Hoophole Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The injuries did not appear to be serious. The pole was broken and live wires down in the roadway which was expected to be closed an extended time. 412 Eversoruce customers lost power due to the crash according to the utility. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.