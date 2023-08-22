Breaking: Serious injuries reported at major crash in Centerville





CENTERVILLE – Officials responded to a major crash in Centerville around 4:45 PM Tuesday. The crash was reported on Old Stage Road at Carleton Lane. According to reports, three vehicles were involved including a CCRTA bus. At least one person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Old Stage Road was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

