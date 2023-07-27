Updated: Three people nearly drown at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

DENNIS – Three people reportedly nearly drowned at Mayflower Beach in Dennis around 3 PM Thursday. One victim was reported in serious condition after being pulled from the water. The other two were reported to be in stable condition. All three were rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. There are lifeguards at the popular bay side beach. A high surf advisory was in effect at the time of the incident. Strong southwesterly winds would have been blowing offshore at the time. Further details were not immediately available.

From Dennis Police: Today, July 27, 2023, at 2:58 PM, the Dennis Police Department received a report from staff members of the Dennis Beach Department that they had pulled a possible drowning victim from the water at Mayflower Beach. Multiple personnel from the Dennis Police and Fire Departments responded to the beach and while in route were updated that there was a total of three possible drowning victims. Once at the beach, three female victims were identified as having been pulled from the water in various stages of medical distress and each was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Dennis Fire Department. There is no current update on their conditions.

Officers and Detectives from the Dennis Police Department are investigating the circumstances of the incident and gathering information about the identities of the victims.