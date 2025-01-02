You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at Falmouth condo complex

BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at Falmouth condo complex

January 2, 2025



FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the Briarwood Condos at 30 Pine Valley Drive in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 AM Thursday for a structure fire. Crews found heavy smoke showing on arrival. Gusty winds also proved a challenge as the fire went to two-alarms.

Falmouth Police report Gifford Street between the Falmouth Service Center and the skate park is currently shut down due to the building fire, please seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 