BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at Falmouth condo complex





FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the Briarwood Condos at 30 Pine Valley Drive in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 AM Thursday for a structure fire. Crews found heavy smoke showing on arrival. Gusty winds also proved a challenge as the fire went to two-alarms.

Falmouth Police report Gifford Street between the Falmouth Service Center and the skate park is currently shut down due to the building fire, please seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN