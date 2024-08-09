BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that at 3:25 PM, they were was dispatched to Ellis Landing for a reported paddleboarder in distress. On arrival Brewster firefighters immediately launched the departments Zodiac rescue boat and quickly reached the struggling individual. The paddleboarder and another individual who was responding on their board to assist were brought to shore and evaluated for injuries. Both refused medical treatment. Another outstanding job by Brewster firefighters resulted in the quick and safe rescue of the distressed individual.
Brewster Fire Responds to Paddleboarder in Distress
August 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
