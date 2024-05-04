FALMOUTH – A brush fire extended to a shed in Falmouth Friday evening. It happened about 9 PM on Blacksmith Shop Road. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames but the shed was a total loss. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene.
Brush fire extends to shed in Falmouth
May 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
