Cape Air plane lands at Logan after reporting hydraulic issues

March 30, 2024

Via Flightradar24/CWN

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight reportedly returned to Logan Airport after the pilot reported a hydraulic issue. The Cessna 402C left Boston at 2:56 PM Saturday for a flight to Rutland, VT. It returned safely to Boston. No injuries were reported.

