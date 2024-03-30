BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight reportedly returned to Logan Airport after the pilot reported a hydraulic issue. The Cessna 402C left Boston at 2:56 PM Saturday for a flight to Rutland, VT. It returned safely to Boston. No injuries were reported.
Cape Air plane lands at Logan after reporting hydraulic issues
March 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
