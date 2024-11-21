Cape Cod man sentenced to over six years in prison for fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and cocaine offenses



BOSTON, MA – A Cape Cod man was sentenced Wednesday for drug distribution offenses.

Terrance Cardoza, 28, of Mashpee, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 78 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. In July 2024, Cardoza pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; two counts of distribution and possession of 10 grams or more of fentanyl analogue; and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

On four dates in June, July, September and November 2023, Cardoza met a confidential source in Falmouth and East Falmouth and sold the confidential source narcotics, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogue. At the time of his arrest in January 2024, approximately 758 grams of cocaine was recovered from Cardoza’s vehicle.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Stephen Belleau, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration New England Field Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Falmouth, Mashpee and Yarmouth Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Mackenzie Duane of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/ocdetf.