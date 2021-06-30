You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Falmouth business

June 30, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into the rear of Cape Cod Bagel at 419 Palmer Avenue (Route 28) in Falmouth around 12:30 PM Wednesday. The driver was not injured but a building inspector was called to check the damage to the building was was evacuated as a precaution. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

