FALMOUTH – A car crashed into the rear of Cape Cod Bagel at 419 Palmer Avenue (Route 28) in Falmouth around 12:30 PM Wednesday. The driver was not injured but a building inspector was called to check the damage to the building was was evacuated as a precaution. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car crashes into Falmouth business
June 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
