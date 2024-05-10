HYANNIS – A car crashed into a house in Hyannis about 8:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the end of Hinckley Road. No injuries were reported but the gas meter was damaged. Firefighters pulled a hose line and called for Natural Grid to respond to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into house in Hyannis
May 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
