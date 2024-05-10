You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Hyannis

Car crashes into house in Hyannis

May 9, 2024

HYANNIS – A car crashed into a house in Hyannis about  8:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the end of Hinckley Road. No injuries were reported but the gas meter was damaged. Firefighters pulled a hose line and called for Natural Grid to respond to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.

