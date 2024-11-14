HYANNIS – A Subaru Crosstrek crashed into the Goodwill store at 141 Corporation Street in Hyannis sometime after noon Thursday. One person suffered minor injuries. There was extensive damage to the structure prompting officials to evacuate all the stores in the Corporation Plaza. A building inspector was called to the scene and the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was alerted to shore up the structure before the vehicle could be removed. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car crashes into Hyannis Goodwill store causing extensive damage
November 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
