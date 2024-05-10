You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car ends up on guardrail in Bourne

Car ends up on guardrail in Bourne

May 9, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A car ended up on top of the guardrail in Bourne shortly before 1 PM Thursday. The crash happened eastbound not far from the Sagamore Bridge. Mass State Police are investigating if a medical condition led to the crash. The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.

