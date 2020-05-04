ORLEANS – A car fire closed down Route 6 in Orleans 5:30.PM Monday. The westbound lanes between the rotary and exit 12 were closed until the fire was put out and the vehicle towed. No injuries were reported.
Car fire closes Route 6 in Orleans
May 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
