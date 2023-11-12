MASHPEE – A car narrowly missed crashing into the Stop & Shop off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) early Sunday afternoon. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car narrowly misses crashing into Stop & Shop in Mashpee
November 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Woman Mistakenly Delivered $20k in Scratch Tickets
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event
- MassDOT Seeking Names for Snowplows
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled