Car narrowly misses crashing into Stop & Shop in Mashpee

Car narrowly misses crashing into Stop & Shop in Mashpee

November 12, 2023

MASHPEE – A car narrowly missed crashing into the Stop & Shop off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) early Sunday afternoon. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

