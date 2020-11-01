MASHPEE – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Mashpee sometime after 8 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Quinaquisset Avenue and Brewster Road. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The pole was snapped and live wires brought down knocking out power to nearly 2,000 customers. Traffic was detoured around the scene until Eversource crews could repair the damage. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car vs pole crash in Mashpee knocks out power
October 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
