CCRTA Announces SmartDART Availability in all 15 Cape Cod Towns

(HYANNIS) – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) is announcing the expansion of its SmartDART service beginning on June 24th.
SmartDART is CCRTA’s app based, on-demand, ride-hail service.
SmartDART has gone Cape-wide and is now available in all 15 Cape towns.
Customers may travel anywhere within the zones. Zone 1 covers the towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth.
Zone 2 travels between Yarmouth and Dennis. All other Cape towns are offered rides within their individual town boundaries.
SmartDART is just $3.00 and offers a free transfer to the Fixed Routes for longer trips.
“We are thrilled to continue expanding our services and geographic reach. The SmartDART service offers an affordable, safe and convenient opportunity to navigate your respective town and/or connect with our Fixed Route lines. With this new micro transit initiative, we are able to reach the entirety of Cape Cod with CCRTA service,” said CCRTA Administrator Thomas Cahir.
The new SmartDART areas are available Monday through Friday during set hours in each of the zones/towns. Existing SmartDART service runs Monday through Saturday.
More information about SmartDART schedules visit https://capecodrta.org/smartdart/.
The CCRTA’s Fixed Route Services are introducing their Summer Schedules starting on June 22nd. The Sealine, H2O Hyannis-Orleans, Barnstable Villager, Hyannis Crosstown, Flex, Bourne Run, Sandwich Line, Provincetown Shuttle and the Hyannis Trolley all expand and/or begin their services on June 22nd. Visit https://capecodrta.org/schedules-services/routes/ to see the Summer Schedules and start planning your route.