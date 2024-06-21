CCRTA Announces SmartDART Availability in all 15 Cape Cod Towns

(HYANNIS) – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) is announcing the expansion of its SmartDART service beginning on June 24th.

SmartDART has gone Cape-wide and is now available in all 15 Cape towns.

Customers may travel anywhere within the zones. Zone 1 covers the towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth.

Zone 2 travels between Yarmouth and Dennis. All other Cape towns are offered rides within their individual town boundaries.

SmartDART is just $3.00 and offers a free transfer to the Fixed Routes for longer trips.