Change of command ceremony at Yarmouth Police Department

YARMOUTH – A change of command ceremony was held at the Yarmouth Police Department Monday. Chief Kevin P. Lennon was sworn in replacing retiring Chief Frank Frederickson.
All photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
