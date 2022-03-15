Updated: Chemical mixture prompt hazmat response and sends one person to hospital

DENNIS – A reported chemical mixture prompted a hazmat response to Dennis about 5:30 AM. The incident happened at 14 Prince Way. State Hazardous Materials technicians were working to determine what the chemicals were.

Statement from Dennnis Fire: At 5:39 AM Tuesday, the Dennis Fire Department had to request members of the Massachusetts State Hazardous Material Team to 14 Prince Way. One member of the household was treated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to incorrectly mixing household chemicals. Two police officers were evaluated on scene by paramedics and returned to work. The Mass state team isolated and identified the chemicals and abated any future hazards. No injuries to firefighters were sustained.