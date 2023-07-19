SANDWICH – A child was MedFlighted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly being injured at a camp. The child arrived at the the Urgent Care on Jan Sebastian Drive sometime after 1 PM Wednesday. Rescuers called for the helicopter to land at the Henry T. Wing School. Further details were not immediately available.
Child flown to trauma center after being injured at Camp
July 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Man Held Without Bail After Motor Vehicle Break Ins
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Charged with Armed Robbery
- South Yarmouth Man Found in Woman’s Moving Car Arrested
- Bourne Public Schools Receive Grant To Enhance School Security
- State Officials Reaffirm Support For Gender-Affirming Care
- Little Big Fishing Tournament Raises Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Road Work Planned on Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis
- LISTEN: Swim Across America Nantucket Returns Saturday
- Construction Impacting Roadways in Yarmouth
- State Awards Nearly $3 Million to Improve Public School Security
- FEMA Reimburses Massachusetts For COVID Testing
- County Official Discusses Regional COVID Response
- Vanishing Whale’s Decline Worse than Previously Thought, Feds Say