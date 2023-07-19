You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child flown to trauma center after being injured at Camp

July 19, 2023

SANDWICH – A child was MedFlighted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly being injured at a camp. The child arrived at the the Urgent Care on Jan Sebastian Drive sometime after 1 PM Wednesday. Rescuers called for the helicopter to land at the Henry T. Wing School. Further details were not immediately available.

