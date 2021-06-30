You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child pinned under car tired in Mashpee; another child ok after being backed into in Yarmouth

Child pinned under car tired in Mashpee; another child ok after being backed into in Yarmouth

June 30, 2021

MASHPEE – A toddler reportedly had his leg pinned under a car tire in Mashpee Wednesday afternoon. Mashpee rescuers responded to a Wamsutta Road residence where the child was free but suffered a leg injury and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.

YARMOUTH – Meanwhile, a short time later in Yarmouth there was a close call involving another child. According to reports, a car was backing out of a driveway on Circuit Road and accidentally struck a child on a scooter. The victim appeared to have escaped any serious injuries but was evaluated by EMTs. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 