Child struck by car in Brewster

May 31, 2020

BREWSTER – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Brewster shortly before 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers responded to Sandpiper Lane and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. The incident is under investigation by Brewster Police.

