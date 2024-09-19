BOURNE – The U.S. Coast Guard, Bourne and Sandwich Fire Departments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to a reported medical emergency on a vessel near the east end of the Cape Cod Canal. The sailboat was reportedly off Scusset Beach. A Coast Guard vessel from Provincetown and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod responded to the scene about 200 yards offshore in choppy seas estimated to be about 8 feet. The Army Corps of Engineer’s vessel was able to disembark the ailing person and transport them to a waiting ambulance at the Sandwich Marina. Further details were not immediately available.
Coast Guard and local fire departments responded to medical emergency on vessel near Cape Cod Canal
September 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
