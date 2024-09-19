Coast Guard and local fire departments responded to medical emergency on vessel near Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – The U.S. Coast Guard, Bourne and Sandwich Fire Departments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to a reported medical emergency on a vessel near the east end of the Cape Cod Canal. The sailboat was reportedly off Scusset Beach. A Coast Guard vessel from Provincetown and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod responded to the scene about 200 yards offshore in choppy seas estimated to be about 8 feet. The Army Corps of Engineer’s vessel was able to disembark the ailing person and transport them to a waiting ambulance at the Sandwich Marina. Further details were not immediately available.