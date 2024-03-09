Coastal Flood Watch Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon



Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 PM EST Fri Mar 8 2024

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.2 to 13.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Minor coastal flooding is expected in the lowest lying areas Newport, Portsmouth and Middletown. A few immediate coastal roads briefly flood due to wave action. Minor coastal flooding occurs in the Common Fence Point area of Newport. A few parking lots adjacent to beaches are flooded in Newport. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect low lying areas in Provincetown, mainly near the airport and Race Point Road. In Truro, flooding up to one foot deep affects low lying areas near Pamet Harbor and along the Pamet River. Minor coastal flooding is expected in the area including Wings Neck.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.