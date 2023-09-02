You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic slowdowns on Route 6 in Sandwich

Crash causes traffic slowdowns on Route 6 in Sandwich

September 1, 2023

SANDWICH – A single vehicle crash caused traffic slowdown in Sandwich. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound at Chase Road (Exit 63). One person was evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The right lane was blocked while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

