SANDWICH – A single vehicle crash caused traffic slowdown in Sandwich. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound at Chase Road (Exit 63). One person was evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The right lane was blocked while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash causes traffic slowdowns on Route 6 in Sandwich
September 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
