You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle overturned in woods in Yarmouth

Crash leaves vehicle overturned in woods in Yarmouth

November 7, 2023



YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned in the woods in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 Tuesday on Buck Island Road at Camp Street. The driver of the Nissan Altima was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 