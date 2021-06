FALMOUTH – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office has declined to prosecute the defendant in an alleged sexual assault onboard a Steamship Authority ferry on June 7th. Bruno Sanches De Jesus was tracked down by Mass State Police shortly after the vessel made port in Woods Hole.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore tells Cape Wide News the decision was made after consultation with the 18-year-old victim and her family.

No other details were released.