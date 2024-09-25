Dennis Firefighters announce passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief with 47+ years of service

DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters regret to announce the passing of retired Call Deputy Chief Paul Prue. Deputy Prue served the Department and the Town of Dennis admirably for over 47 years. Firefighters send their thoughts and prayers to Barbara, Paul and their family at this time.

Visiting Hours:

Saturday September 28th from (1-4 PM) at Hallett’s Funeral Home, 273 Station Avenue, South Yarmouth. There will be a walk through for Uniform Personnel at 1:15 PM. Staging and parking will be across the street at the DY Intermediate School. Please assemble in Staging by 1:00 PM.

Funeral:

Sunday September 29th, 1:00 PM at the Dennis Village Cemetery, 1015 Old Bass River Road. There will be a graveside service.