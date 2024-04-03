You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighters extinguish vehicle fire

April 2, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

DENNIS – Firefighters in Dennis were called to a vehicle fire shortly before 8 PM Tuesday. The fire was in front of a residence on Telegraph Road off Depot Road West. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

