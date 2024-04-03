DENNIS – Firefighters in Dennis were called to a vehicle fire shortly before 8 PM Tuesday. The fire was in front of a residence on Telegraph Road off Depot Road West. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire in under investigation.
Dennis firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
April 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Clean Energy Siting And Permitting Recommendations Made By State Commission
- Lawmakers Debating Solutions to Strained Shelter System
- Mayflower II Scheduled To Voyage Back To Plymouth
- US Army Corps Of Engineers To Perform Overnight Work On Bourne Bridge
- Truro Taking Management Bids for Highland Links Golf Course
- VIDEO: New England Aquarium Reacts to New Tech Notifying Vessels Speeding in Whale Zones
- New Massachusetts Partnership To Focus On Youth Sports Betting
- Barnstable County Commissioners Commit Annual Funding For Route 6 Welcome Center
- Former Cape Cod Congressman Bill Delahunt Has Died
- Senators Warren And Markey Announce Funding For Regional Projects
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Francisco Noya Guest Conducting “Better Together”
- State Digital Equity Plan Approved
- In-State Drivers Experience Mild Gas Price Increase