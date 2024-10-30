Dennis Police Chief John Brady issues statement regarding recent tragedy

– The following is a statement from Dennis Police Chief John Brady: “On behalf of the Dennis Police Department, we would like to acknowledge the outpouring of care and comfort we have experienced over the past two weeks in response to the deaths of Officer Hubbard’s beloved wife, Shannon, and daughter, Maggie.

We have received countless messages of condolences, prayers and support both within our Dennis community and across the country. While the Waldron and Hubbard families are going through one of the most painful situations imaginable, it has been moving to witness the amount of compassion they have received.

These past few days, as Shannon and Maggie’s lives were celebrated and they were ultimately laid to rest, have been the most difficult in my 36 years in law enforcement. Yet, the incredible generosity and kind gestures have been comforting to us all at the Dennis Police Department.

We will continue to provide our unwavering support to John, Jack and the Waldron family as they navigate this tragedy. We ask that our communities continue to do the same and honor Shannon and Maggie by being kind and helping one another.

Thank you, and rest in peace Shannon and Maggie Hubbard.”