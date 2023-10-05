You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Authorities investigating large fuel spill in Hyannis Harbor

The scene at Hyannis Harbor via Anchor In webcam.

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police to investigate a large fuel spill in Hyannis Harbor. The call came in around 7 AM and officials were trying to determine the source of the spill in the area of the Steamship Authority ferry dock. Further details were not immediately available.

