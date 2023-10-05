HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police to investigate a large fuel spill in Hyannis Harbor. The call came in around 7 AM and officials were trying to determine the source of the spill in the area of the Steamship Authority ferry dock. Further details were not immediately available.
Authorities investigating large fuel spill in Hyannis Harbor
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
